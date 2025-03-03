Moses Brown turned heads with his play during his short second stint with the Dallas Mavericks. Signed to a 10-day deal by the Mavs, Brown appeared in four games from February to March wearing Dallas colors, and in those contests, he averaged 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while shooting at an efficient rate of 72.3 percent from the field.

The Mavericks inked Brown to that deal because of their thin frontline that's been ravaged by injuries. While it would have sounded ideal for Dallas to get Brown another contract after his 10-day deal, the Mavericks needed to let him go because of salary cap reasons, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Mavericks were forced to let Moses Brown go after just one 10-day contract because they cannot stay beneath the NBA's first luxury-tax apron unless they keep the roster spot that belonged to Brown open from now until April 10,” Stein wrote in a recent “The Stein Line” piece.

It is also worth noting that the Mavericks could not ink Brown to another 10-day deal because he ” has too much NBA service time to be eligible to sign one,” per Stein.

To help address their frontcourt personnel issues, the Mavericks decided to waive two-way player Kylor Kelley in order to open up a spot on the roster for Kai Jones. At the moment, Dallas has Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams are the players on two-way deals with the Mavs, who are sitting on the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 32-29 record through Sunday.

Before he was let go by Dallas, Brown posted a near double-double of 18 points and nine rebounds in just 22 minutes during a 132-117 home loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday, Before that, Brown, a product of the UCLA Bruins, racked up 20 points and 11 rebounds plus a couple of blocks in last Thursday's 103-96 victory ove the Charlotte Hornets in Dallas. Brown played 26 games of the Mavericks in the 2021-22 campaign and has suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

The Mavs are currently trying to keep their heads above water with a frontcourt that's missing superstar big man Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, who are all nursing injuries.