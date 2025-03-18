ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick.

Wednesday's matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers promises to be a thrilling showdown. The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic's dominant play, boast a potent offense, averaging 121.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the Lakers, despite injuries to key players like LeBron James, have shown resilience, winning seven straight home games. Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic will need to step up to counter Denver's firepower. The Lakers' home advantage could be crucial, but the Nuggets' recent dominance in this series makes them favorites to win at Crypto.com Arena

Here are the Nuggets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Odds

Denver Nuggets: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Los Angeles Lakers: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to win and cover the spread against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday for several compelling reasons. Despite missing key players like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have shown remarkable resilience. In their recent victory over the Golden State Warriors, Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 38 points, and Russell Westbrook contributed a triple-double, demonstrating the team's depth and ability to adapt to adversity. This adaptability will be crucial against a Lakers team that, while improving, still faces significant challenges with defensive consistency and bench production. Additionally, the Nuggets have a strong road record against Western Conference opponents, which bodes well for their performance at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers, despite their recent wins, are still navigating injuries to key players like LeBron James, who remains out with a groin strain. While Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have been instrumental in keeping the Lakers competitive, their reliance on these two stars can leave them vulnerable to defensive strategies that focus on limiting their scoring opportunities. Furthermore, the Lakers' defensive struggles, particularly in allowing high scores, could be exploited by the Nuggets' potent offense, even without Jokic and Murray. Given these factors, the Nuggets' ability to maintain a high level of performance despite injuries, combined with the Lakers' ongoing defensive issues, suggests that Denver will not only win but also cover the spread on Wednesday. The Nuggets' recent form and the Lakers' vulnerabilities make them a strong bet in this matchup.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers have several factors in their favor that could lead them to win or cover the spread against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. One significant advantage is their recent home performance, having won seven consecutive games at Crypto.com Arena. This streak demonstrates the Lakers' ability to capitalize on their home court advantage, which can be crucial in high-stakes matchups like this one. Additionally, despite injuries to key players like LeBron James, the Lakers have shown resilience with players like Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht stepping up to fill the scoring void. Reaves' consistent performance, averaging 19.4 points per game, will be pivotal in keeping the Lakers competitive against Denver's potent offense.

The Nuggets, while favored due to their overall team strength and Nikola Jokic's dominance, have shown vulnerabilities in their recent games. Their defense has been inconsistent, allowing over 120 points in several games, which could be exploited by the Lakers' offense. Furthermore, the Lakers' recent success against the spread at home suggests they are capable of performing well under pressure. Given these factors, the Lakers have a good chance of covering the spread, if not winning outright. Their home court advantage and the Nuggets' defensive inconsistencies make this a more competitive matchup than initially anticipated, providing value for those betting on the Lakers to cover.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets will win against the Los Angeles Lakers but struggle to cover the spread. Despite Nikola Jokić's potential absence, the Nuggets' depth and recent performances suggest they can outscore the Lakers. However, the Lakers' home advantage and resilience in LeBron James' absence could keep the game competitive. The Nuggets' inconsistent defense might allow the Lakers to stay within striking distance, making it challenging for Denver to cover a potentially large spread. Expect a high-scoring game with the Nuggets winning by a margin that might not cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)