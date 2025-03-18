The odds were stacked against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. No Nikola Jokic, no Jamal Murray, and no Christian Braun. Despite being down three starters, Russell Westbrook led the young Nuggets offense to an upset win over the Golden State Warriors, 114-105.

After the game, Westbrook explained how he guided a roster filled with young, inexperienced players to a victory against one of the NBA's hottest teams.

“Just by talking and leading by example. By making sure they understand. Instilling confidence in those guys,” said Westbrook. “They work their butts off to get opportunities like tonight. Spencer [Jones], Hunter [Tyson], all those guys. They did a great job of coming in and playing well.”

Believe it or not, the Nuggets never trailed in this matchup. They showed quite a amount of tenacity and resilience, despite facing a Warriors squad that had gone 14-2 since acquiring Jimmy Butler.

When asked about the team's mindset entering the game, Westbrook's answer was simple, yet powerful.

“Compete. Let's go out and give the best we can,” said Westbrook. “We got a group that can compete with anybody, any night, if we compete and play hard and we did that tonight.”

Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon shine in Nuggets bout with Warriors

Despite shooting just 5-for-17, Westbrook recorded his 203rd career triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists. He also sealed the victory with a clutch three-pointer with under five minutes remaining in the game.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone praised Westbrook's impact on the team's culture, especially in challenging situations like Monday's game.

“It's really interesting, the psyche of players. I think some players when I tell them ‘Hey Nikola, Jamal, and CB are out' and you're playing this team on the road who's been playing at such a high level. There's some guys that would be like ‘I don't know, I don't really feel like playing tonight.' What you love about Russ and AG, alright, well next man up,” said Malone. ”

I felt from the get-go Russ' tenacity, his intensity, what he brings every single night. The playmaking, the rebounding, and just being a leader in the huddles. Getting on guys, uplifting guys, whatever is needed at that time. That's why Russ has been such a great addition to us all season long.”

Aaron Gordon also had himself a night, scoring 38 points, which is his highest-scoring game as a member of the Nuggets. The talented forward, who is mostly known for his physicality near the rim, has become borderline lethal from beyond the arc this season. Against the Warriors he was 4-for-6 from three-point range, improving his 3-point success rate to 45.7 percent this season.