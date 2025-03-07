The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic is questionable on the team's status report due to left ankle inflammation.
Here's everything we know about Jokic's injury and playing status vs. the Suns.
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*
Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Suns
Jokic appeared on the Nuggets' injury report following Sunday's 110-103 loss to the Boston Celtics. He seemed to tweak his ankle on the opening tip and had a noticeable limp throughout the first quarter. However, he finished the game and was available during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, posting 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists on 9-of-18 shooting in 38 minutes.
A questionable tag, Jokic's second straight, for Friday's matchup indicates he's experiencing discomfort but will have a chance to play vs. the Suns.
The Nuggets are jockeying for position atop the Western Conference standings. They're currently third at 40-22, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for second.
Jokic's brilliance has kept Denver afloat following a rough start. The three-time MVP has had a career-best statistical season, averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.4 assists on 58/44/82 shooting splits while appearing in 56 of 62 games.
Meanwhile, the Suns are attempting to claw their way into the Western Conference play-in during a disastrous season. Phoenix is 11th in the standings at 29-33, 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for 10th. Kevin Durant and co. showed a sign of life during their last appearance, coming back from 21 down to stun the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
So, regarding whether Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Suns, ensuring their top player's long-term health will be the Nuggets' overwhelming priority. However, Denver needs every win possible as it attempts to earn the second seed and avoid a potential second-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nuggets injury report
Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Left Ankle Sprain
PJ Hall: Out – G-League Two-Way
DaRon Holmes II: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair
Nikola Jokic: Questionable – Left Ankle; Inflammation
Zeke Nnaji: Probable – Left Ankle; Sprain
Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee; Sprain
Suns injury report
Bradley Beal: Questionable – Left Calf; Injury Management
Jalen Bridges: Out – G League – Two-Way
Cody Martin: Out – N/a; Sports Hernia
Monte Morris: Out – Low Back; Injury Management