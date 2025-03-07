Mar 7, 2025 at 11:24 AM ET

The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic is questionable on the team's status report due to left ankle inflammation.

Here's everything we know about Jokic's injury and playing status vs. the Suns.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Suns

Jokic appeared on the Nuggets' injury report following Sunday's 110-103 loss to the Boston Celtics. He seemed to tweak his ankle on the opening tip and had a noticeable limp throughout the first quarter. However, he finished the game and was available during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, posting 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists on 9-of-18 shooting in 38 minutes.

A questionable tag, Jokic's second straight, for Friday's matchup indicates he's experiencing discomfort but will have a chance to play vs. the Suns.

The Nuggets are jockeying for position atop the Western Conference standings. They're currently third at 40-22, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for second.

Jokic's brilliance has kept Denver afloat following a rough start. The three-time MVP has had a career-best statistical season, averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.4 assists on 58/44/82 shooting splits while appearing in 56 of 62 games.

Meanwhile, the Suns are attempting to claw their way into the Western Conference play-in during a disastrous season. Phoenix is 11th in the standings at 29-33, 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for 10th. Kevin Durant and co. showed a sign of life during their last appearance, coming back from 21 down to stun the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

So, regarding whether Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Suns, ensuring their top player's long-term health will be the Nuggets' overwhelming priority. However, Denver needs every win possible as it attempts to earn the second seed and avoid a potential second-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nuggets injury report

Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Left Ankle Sprain

PJ Hall: Out – G-League Two-Way

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Questionable – Left Ankle; Inflammation

Zeke Nnaji: Probable – Left Ankle; Sprain

Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee; Sprain

Suns injury report

Bradley Beal: Questionable – Left Calf; Injury Management

Jalen Bridges: Out – G League – Two-Way

Cody Martin: Out – N/a; Sports Hernia

Monte Morris: Out – Low Back; Injury Management