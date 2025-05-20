Despite their season ending with a Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets demonstrated immense grit under interim head coach David Adelman. Following the abrupt firing of long-time head coach Michael Malone, Adelman took over the Nuggets with three games remaining in the regular season. Adelman would guide the Nuggets to the Western Conference semifinals, pushing the top-seeded Thunder to seven games.

Around the time Malone was fired, the Nuggets looked like they were dead in the water. Energy was off, and the team was losing games they were expected to win, thus dropping them further in the playoff seeding.

According to Nikola Jokic, Adelman taking the helm brought a new sense of energy to the team.

“I think he changed energy. I think the guys were woken up a little. Guys had more energy,” said Jokic. “He made us believe something, and we played good. We played a seven-game series against the best team in the NBA. We had opportunity, we had chances. I think he did a really good job.”

Nuggets roster backs David Adelman for head coach position

Adelman would finish the regular season with three straight victories to secure the West's fourth seed. Denver could have just as easily laid down and accepted a quick playoff departure given the recent team shakeups. Instead, they would push a series with a hot Los Angeles Clippers to seven games, eventually eliminating them in the first round.

Given the rather successful playoff run, Adelman has established himself as a strong candidate for the Nuggets' permanent head coaching position. In his eight years as an assistant in Denver, he has built solid relationships with the Nuggets' core players.

Aaron Gordon offered a strong endorsement for Adelman, even going as far as saying he should be promoted to full-time head coach.

“I love DA. I hope he's here next year. Hope he's our coach,” said Gordon. “I hope he gets an entire training camp, a whole offseason, to figure out his philosophy. … DA is great. He's excellent for us. I hope that he's here next year.”

When asked about his future with the organization, Adelman remained focused on the present rather than his potential return.

“Decision-makers will make that decision. Obviously blessed to have this opportunity to take the helm and lead this team,” said Adelman. “If I'm not back next year, I'll obviously never forget this. It's been an incredible experience. To have the buy-in from the guys was really special for me.”