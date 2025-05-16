Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been one of several players on the roster frustrated by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul-baiting antics. After a questionable whistle favored the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6, Murray took a jab at the MVP candidate’s ability to sell contact, clearly unimpressed with the officiating.

The clip shows the Thunder star driving to the basket in an effort to draw a foul rather than make a clean scoring attempt. Gilgeous-Alexander splits a double team and then dramatically lunges forward after slight contact from Nuggets forward Christian Braun, who is promptly whistled for a personal foul—a call that many around the league and among fans have called into question.

Given how tightly contested the game was, the referee’s decision to blow the whistle on that play left the Nuggets visibly stunned. As Gilgeous-Alexander remained on the floor, Jamal Murray mocked the exaggerated fall, clearly frustrated by what he saw as a blatant flop.

Adelman losing his marbles at the end is really the cherry on top to this video 😂 everyone is in disbelief with this SGA flop

To make things even more frustrating for Denver, the foul was called with just 0.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander sank both free throws, cutting the Nuggets’ lead to 90-82 heading into the final period.

However, the call had little effect on the outcome, as the Nuggets held firm with a gritty, hard-fought effort in Game 6. Behind a 119-107 victory, Denver protected home court and kept their postseason hopes alive.

The Nuggets overpower the Thunder

Game 6 showcased strong individual showings from both teams. Gilgeous-Alexander turned in an efficient night, tallying 32 points and six assists on 11-of-16 shooting. Although Jalen Williams wasn’t much of a factor, Chet Holmgren made his presence felt with 19 points, 11 boards, and a solid effort on the defensive end to help keep the Thunder competitive.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets had three players finish with over 20 points on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic powered the team with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Jamal Murray, battling through illness, still managed to deliver 25 points, eight boards, and seven dimes. But the surprise boost came from Christian Braun who racked up with 23 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8 of 14 from the floor.

Julian Strawther emerged as the Nuggets’ unexpected spark plug on Thursday. Despite limited minutes throughout the series, the young guard exploded in Game 6, delivering a crucial 15 points and knocking down an impressive 3 of 4 shots from beyond the arc, igniting Denver’s momentum when it mattered most.

A string of pivotal performances has propelled the Nuggets into another Game 7 — their second of this playoff run. While they remain confident about their chances, Aaron Gordon’s hamstring issue poses a serious concern, forcing Denver to consider immediate lineup and rotation adjustments.

The last berth in the Western Conference Finals will be settled in a winner-take-all Game 7 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.