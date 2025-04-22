The Denver Nuggets dropped Game 2 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers 105-102 on Monday night, but the spotlight shifted postgame to Michael Porter Jr.’s shoulder injury and its potential impact moving forward.

Porter bounced back from a quiet Game 1 — where he finished with just three points and four rebounds on one-for-four shooting — by recording 15 points, 15 rebounds (six offensive), an assist and a block while going six-for-11 from the field in Game 2 at Ball Arena. His energy on the glass and improved scoring gave Denver a needed lift, but a collision late in the game raised concerns.

“I made a stupid play after I got the rebound and tried to make up for it, and somebody landed on my shoulder,” Porter told Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports 104.3. “I never felt anything like this in my shoulder. But it’s good, though. It’s just a joint sprain, so it’s nothing too serious. So hopefully I can do what I can to heal it up.”

Michael Porter Jr.’s injury puts Nuggets in tough spot entering Game 3

The play in question came with a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. After securing a rebound off a missed shot by Kawhi Leonard, Porter attempted a full-court pass to Aaron Gordon. The ball slipped from his hands, prompting Porter to dive after it in an effort to recover. During the scramble, he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. The sequence led to a possession for the Clippers, capped by a go-ahead three-pointer from Norman Powell to put Los Angeles ahead 103-100.

Leonard led the Clippers with 39 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block on 15-of-19 shooting.

With the series now tied 1-1, the Nuggets will travel to Los Angeles for Game 3 at the Intuit Dome on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.