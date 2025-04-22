The Denver Nuggets dropped Game 2 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers 105-102 on Monday night, but the spotlight shifted postgame to Michael Porter Jr.’s shoulder injury and its potential impact moving forward.

Porter bounced back from a quiet Game 1 — where he finished with just three points and four rebounds on one-for-four shooting — by recording 15 points, 15 rebounds (six offensive), an assist and a block while going six-for-11 from the field in Game 2 at Ball Arena. His energy on the glass and improved scoring gave Denver a needed lift, but a collision late in the game raised concerns.

“I made a stupid play after I got the rebound and tried to make up for it, and somebody landed on my shoulder,” Porter told Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports 104.3. “I never felt anything like this in my shoulder. But it’s good, though. It’s just a joint sprain, so it’s nothing too serious. So hopefully I can do what I can to heal it up.”

Michael Porter Jr.’s injury puts Nuggets in tough spot entering Game 3

Related Denver Nuggets NewsArticle continues below
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers, Tyronn Lue, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, NBA Playoffs
Kawhi Leonard reacts to 39 point eruption against Nuggets in Game 2
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center.
Clippers news: Fans go crazy after Kawhi Leonard’s clutch finish to beat Nuggets
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter
Fans rip Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for obvious flops against Clippers
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is fouled as he attempts a shot against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) and guard Norman Powell (24) and guard Kris Dunn (8) in the fourth quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
© Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The play in question came with a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. After securing a rebound off a missed shot by Kawhi Leonard, Porter attempted a full-court pass to Aaron Gordon. The ball slipped from his hands, prompting Porter to dive after it in an effort to recover. During the scramble, he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. The sequence led to a possession for the Clippers, capped by a go-ahead three-pointer from Norman Powell to put Los Angeles ahead 103-100.

Leonard led the Clippers with 39 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block on 15-of-19 shooting.

With the series now tied 1-1, the Nuggets will travel to Los Angeles for Game 3 at the Intuit Dome on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.