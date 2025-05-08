May 8, 2025 at 2:01 AM ET

The frustration among the Denver Nuggets following their 149-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 Wednesday night was palpable. Apart from their overall lackluster form, the Nuggets were also disappointed by their perceived lack of favorable calls, particularly toward superstar big man Nikola Jokic.

After the game, Denver forward Aaron Gordon spoke to reporters in the locker room and shared his observation about the refs' treatment of Jokic.

“All types of stuff they’re doing to him that’s not necessarily legal,” Gordon, the Nuggets' Game 1 hero, said, per Brendan Vogt of DNVR Nuggets. “There’s not much you can do…Jok will play through it (but) they’re fouling the guy.”

“They’re calling the second foul every time. They’re fouling Jokić first,” added Gordon, who finished Game 2 with just 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds, an assist and a block in 27 minutes.

As the most important player of the Nuggets, Jokic will always have the attention of opposing defenses. He's been effective for the most part of the 2024-25 NBA season and in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but he was far from his top form in Game 2, in which he produced just 17 points on a poor 6-for-16 shooting from the field.

While the Serbian center had six assists, he turned the ball over six times. Jokic entered Game 2 averaging 26.3 points on a 55.4 field goal percentage. Conversely, Jokic fouled out with six fouls, including four in the third quarter alone.

Moreover, he took just five attempts from the foul line, making just three. In Gordon's eyes, more fouls should have been called on the Thunder in Game 2 as they tried to defend against the three-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

The good news for the Nuggets is that they're headed back home for Game 3 and Game 4, having successfully stolen at least a win in Oklahoma City.

Game 3 of the series will be at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday.