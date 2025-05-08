May 7, 2025 at 11:08 PM ET

The Denver Nuggets snatched the soul out of the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday. Plus drained the energy inside Paycom Center, leaving Thunder fans in shambles after the Aaron Gordon shot. Head coach David Adelman knew this would become a challenge for the NBA Playoffs.

This time the Nuggets looked energy-less. Oklahoma City breezed to an astonishing 34-point lead before halftime. The likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Aaron Wiggins and company led 87-56 at the half.

Fans including national media outlets roasted the Nuggets online. Bleacher Report was one — posting how the Thunder were “cooking nuggets.”

Patrick Everson of Vegas Insider became one who surrendered all hope for Denver.

“The Nuggets are not coming back from this,” he posted.

Denver Gazette columnist and ESPN Around the Horn contributor Woody Paige, however. sounded more optimistic. Paige dropped this memory.

“When Doug Moe was Nuggets coach they lost a game by 46. I asked him after how mad was he. He said he was happy because they were pissed and would win next game. They did,” Paige posted.

Still, Denver got bombarded by a barrage of criticism and ridicule.

Stat show Nuggets in trouble vs. Thunder for Game 2

FanDuel Sportsbook delivered a telling stat involving the Nuggets. Painting the picture there's no coming back from this.

Fans still roasted the Nuggets. Including one believing that OKC took Monday personally.

“Seems the Thunder took their Game 1 loss personally and have proceeded to drop 85 (yes, 85) on the Nuggets in the first half alone. Twenty-nine point blowout at half. Where's the mercy rule when you need it?” the fan posted.

A Nuggets fan even gave up on his team's Game 2 chances. Saying he hoped Denver comes back motivated for Game 3 and “don't just lay down.”

Nikola Jokic tied for the Denver lead with 15 first half points. Russell Westbrook added 15 on his own end. Aaron Gordon chipped in 10 points. Jamal Murray dropped nine. But OKC had six different players hit double figures by halftime — with Gigleous-Alexander leading the way with 18.