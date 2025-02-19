Participating in the NBA Dunk Contest for the fourth time would ignite interest for Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.

Gordon took part in an interview on FanDuel's Run It Back show on Tuesday. Host Michelle Beadle asked Gordon if he would be interested in returning to the Dunk Contest, which the Nuggets star teased the possibility of the scenario.

“It is a young man's game. I do still have some sh*t in the tank… If I'm healthy, maybe I'll do it,” Gordon said.

Gordon participated in three Dunk Contests in 2016, 2017, and 2020. He finished second in all of them, losing the first two to Zach LaVine then Derrick Jones Jr. in his third attempt.

What's next for Aaron Gordon, Nuggets

Having come up short in all three tries, Gordon has the opportunity to finally claim the throne should he wish to participate in the 2026 edition. With Mac McClung completing the three-peat in the event, it presents a chance for a must-watch showdown between the three-time defending champion and one of the best dunkers in the event's history.

Until that day comes, Gordon will continue helping Denver Nuggets complete their pursuit of an automatic playoff spot. This season has him averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game after 32 appearances.

His efforts helped Denver have a 36-19 record so far, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and 8.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. They boast an active win streak of eight consecutive games, seeing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. come through with key performances.

The Nuggets play their first game after the All Star Break on Thursday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET.