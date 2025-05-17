The Denver Nuggets have forced a decisive Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, but they could be without a key player.

Aaron Gordon has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain, and his status is in doubt for this contest, via Shams Charania. Gordon has balled out for the Nuggets in the playoffs, making several massive plays that were the difference-makers in games.

Gordon suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win, and acting head coach David Adelman sounded worried about the ailment postgame.

Via Brendan Vogt:

“At this point I have no idea…it’s really nice to have two days off…concern level would be high, obviously. (Because it’s AG).”

Gordon is averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds so far, both playoff career-highs. The veteran struggled in Game 6, though, scoring just five points in 38 minutes of action. As Shams noted, Gordon dealt with calf and leg injuries throughout the regular season. This isn't anything new for him.

The Athletic's Tony Jones said Gordon was in “good spirits” in the locker room after the Nuggets' victory and didn't have any ice on his hamstring:

That being said, hamstring strains are no joke. That same injury kept Stephen Curry sidelined for most of the Golden State Warriors' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, eventually leading to their exit in just five games.

It's very difficult for any athlete to play through a hamstring issue. Gordon's presence on both ends of the floor has been key in the postseason, and Denver is 5-0 when he's scored 20 or more points. It also doesn't help that Jamal Murray is battling an illness that affected him in Game 6, although the Canadian guard still put up 25 points in a very gritty performance.

The Nuggets will need all hands on deck because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. will be bringing their absolute best at home on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates on Gordon's status closer to tip-off.