After ESPN's Kendrick Perkins' public warning to Russell Westbrook of falling out of the league ruined their friendship, another former NBA player — Danny Green — is telling Westbrook what he shouldn't have done in regards to the Denver Nuggets. From what Green has heard, it was in Russell's best interest to stay with the Nuggets if there wasn't another offer out there.

Understanding that Westbrook wasn't going to reprise his sixth-man role with the Nuggets from last year, Green says Westbrook still shouldn't have walked, per Inside The Green Room.

“I thought he had something guaranteed or something already in the books, like somebody is interested. For you to opt out, from what I heard, is that they weren't planning on to play him at all this year,” Green said. “Even behind certain guys he should be above. I feel like Russ is more out of pocket of opting out of his contract and not having one in place already.

“You still take the guarantee. Make them trade you. Whatever. You take the guaranteed money unless you know for sure that you have somebody in place.”

Entering 2025-26, Danny Green says Westbrook should be on an NBA team, but it isn't easy for aging stars in today's era.

“Do I think he's deserving of a roster spot? Absolutely,” Green added. “But in today's world, once you're over 35, you're viewed as old. And it's crazy for me to call old guys old because I don't think I'm old in real life. But in basketball years, young guys call me a dinosaur. So, these guys that are 35 and up and if you are not Steph Curry or KD, still playing at a level of an All-Star, it's harder to hold on.”

Russell wasn’t going to get ANY minutes on the Nuggets!?@DGreen_14 explains the position veterans have in today’s game. @HarrisonSanford @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/YDtZLCegBG — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) October 9, 2025

Article Continues Below

Michael Porter Jr. on Russell Westbrook's Nuggets rumors

Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. spelled Russell Westbrook's Nuggets rumors, suggesting he wasn't a good teammate in the locker room. Porter spoke out about his former teammate Westbrook, per Justin Laboy.

“The things that came out were normal things that happen within an NBA season,” Porter Jr. said on the Justin Laboy show. “I don’t know who leaked some of the stuff in the locker room. I don’t know if it was one of the coaches… But it was a little strange because the things that came out—like, yeah— Teammates aren’t going to see eye to eye. They’re going to get into it. It was little stuff, though.

“Russ — he’s a real positive dude, for sure.”

It'll be interesting to see if or when Westbrook latches onto a team mid-season.