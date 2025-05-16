There is no room for excuses within the Denver Nuggets squad, especially with David Adelman at the helm.

Adelman and the Nuggets are coming off a 119-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night. This allowed them to even up the series at three games apiece, paving the way for a huge Game 7 on the road.

Adelman reflected on the team's win after the game. Considering the obstacles the squad went through nearing the end of the regular season, he praised Denver for sticking together and remaining resilient with their playoff run.

“Hyper focused. Hyper honest with one another, and I think more importantly hyper honest with themselves. I think if you are that way, you can bounce back from things very quickly. People that find excuses and point all over the room usually lose and fail. This group is not that way,” Adelman said.

What lies ahead for David Adelman, Nuggets

David Adelman has navigated the Nuggets though a tough situation, becoming the interim head coach after the franchise fired Michael Malone.

Despite the late change, Adelman has adapted successfully. He led Denver to a series win over the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games and has a 68-win Thunder squad in a “win or go home” situation in Game 7.

The Nuggets have the opportunity to return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2023 and their third since 2020. Denver's playoff experience, especially in Game 7s, will be crucial as they seek to continue their playoff run this year.

The Nuggets will be on the road when they face the Thunder in a critical Game 7. The contest will take place on May 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.