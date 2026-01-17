Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman is highly looking forward to the Denver Broncos' matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs.

The postseason concluded the Wild Card Round last weekend. The Broncos enjoyed a bye to the AFC Divisional Round while the Bills survived the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 to advance.

Adelman revealed his thoughts on the upcoming matchup during Friday's press conference. He showed his passion as a Bills fan, having seen them before and after Josh Allen arrived to Buffalo. He is also alright with how things turn out in the Divisional Round showdown despite Denver being the hosts.

“That team was fun to play Madden with. That team was on at 10 am on the West Coast. That's my team. I was there when Josh Allen was not there. I went to Lambeau and saw them lose 41-3.”

“It's a win-win for me. If the Bills win I'll be very excited. If the Broncos win it's good for the city.”

What lies ahead for David Adelman, Nuggets

It's clear that David Adelman is going to have an exciting time with the Bills' showdown against the Broncos. In the meantime, he continues to excel this season despite the injuries to key players like Nikola Jokic.

Denver boasts a 28-13 record on the season, sitting at third place in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Minnesota Timberwolves and three games above the Los Angeles Lakers while being even with the San Antonio Spurs for second place.

Going 2-0 in their latest road trip, the Nuggets return home to begin their three-game homestand. They host the Washington Wizards on Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET, Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.