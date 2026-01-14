The New Orleans Pelicans have been hesitant to trade away Trey Murphy III, setting a prohibitive asking price on the market to shoo away potential suitors. And Murphy is showing why the Pelicans are so high on him. On Tuesday night, despite their 120-116 loss to the shorthanded Denver Nuggets, Murphy poured it on from everywhere on the court, scoring 31 points on the night on 11-18 shooting from the field.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman certainly respects Murphy, throwing so many defenders towards him. And yet the Pelicans forward is so good that no matter the contest, he was able to get buckets every which way.

Even though Denver won, Adelman sweated having to game plan for Murphy so much, remembering just how well the Pelicans forward tends to play against the Nuggets throughout his career. In fact, the Nuggets head coach is begging for an Eastern Conference team to pry Murphy away in a trade so that they would only face him twice a year (unless they somehow come across him in the NBA Finals).

“One of the more underrated players in the West. He has given us buckets for years. I feel like his highlight dunks are against us. Now he gets a reverse 360 layup. … I wish he would get traded to the East,” Adelman said, via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

Trey Murphy III nearly leads Pelicans to win over Nuggets

Murphy has indeed gotten the best of the Nuggets defense in the past. He scored 41 points against the Nuggets in February of last year, setting a career-best in scoring at the time (which he has since surpassed with a 42-point night against the Los Angeles Lakers last week).

What makes Murphy such a difficult cover is that he can score from everywhere and without needing to dominate the basketball. The Nuggets would love to have him on the roster if only they had the assets to put together a competitive offer.