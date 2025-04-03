After the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets on Monday, it marked the fourth straight win for the Timberwolves over the Nuggets this season. Center DeAndre Jordan sees it as a problem.

Two of the Nuggets' losses to the Timberwolves were close. 140-139 and 119-116, respectively. However, the other two were blowouts, 115-95 and 133-104.

Jordan spoke on the Run It Back FDTV show and showed his legitimate concerns about the Timberwolves having the Nuggets' number.

“I mean it should be a concern,” Jordan said. “I think anytime a team sweeps you throughout a season it’s concerning. We don’t want to overreact but we need to look in the mirror and look at film, and look at different ways we have to be successful. We’ve had success against Minnesota just not longer than they’ve had success against us throughout the game.

“So I think we have to come into it playing as close to perfect as we can for 48 minutes against a team like that. Give guys like Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, Naz Reid, different looks to throw wrenches in their game plan. Also, attack those guys defensively as well.”

DeAndre Jordan hopes the Nuggets find success vs Timberwolves

A 4-0 record in the regular season is not ideal by any means. However, the Timberwolves are without a crucial star. Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from Minnesota to the New York Knicks before the beginning of the season.

He was a key culprit to draw Nikola Jokic and the other Nuggets centers out to the perimeter. Now, the Timberwolves don't have thay option.

Still, they have guys like Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid. Both have proven to be mismatches for Denver throughout the season. The athleticism and versatility might be advantageous for Minnesota.

Even though they have won four games against them this season, winning four more in the playoffs might be more of a daunting task. Denver could play with more urgency, intensity, and just play better.

At the end of the day, Jordan is a pro and has been in similar situations before. However, the Timberwolves eliminated them in the 2024 playoffs.

After the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals, it was a swift exit in seven games. Revenge will taste sweet if the two teams square off again.

Having some retribution could be the answer and a crucial point of emphasis for Denver. Regardless, they will hope to close out the regular season with more wins.