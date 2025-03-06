After revealing one of Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic’s favorite songs, retired center DeAndre Jordan says he’s not over Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird roasting him. Earlier this year, Jordan shared Jokic’s love for a 50 Cent song titled “Many Men,” before recently stating what the Boston Celtics legend predicted before DeAndre first stepped onto an NBA court.

Before the Los Angeles Clippers selected Jordan as the 35th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Larry Bird, who was working with the Indiana Pacers then, said DeAndre didn’t have a chance in the association.

Jordan discussed his feelings towards Bird on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back.

“First of all, no way in hell is such a strong statement. Out of 450 players, there is no way in hell that this guy will be successful. That’s great to hear from one of the NBA legends,” Jordan said. “I don’t know; maybe because they didn’t draft me, he wanted to, but that’s a different story. Anyway, I like that he backtracked, but I’m not rolling with it.

“Maybe people see somebody play in college or in a workout and are like, I know all about this person, and that’s kind of it, but I was excited because I went 35th in the draft, so it gave me some time to develop. I didn’t have a lot of pressure on me to excel right away. I got to develop at my own pace. I think I turned out okay,” Jordan concluded.

Jordan is a two-time rebounding champion (2014, 2015) who was an All-Star in 2017. DeAndre was named to one All-NBA First Team and two All-Defensive First Teams (2015, 2016) before winning an NBA title with the Nuggets in 2023.

However, Bird didn’t see the potential back in 2008, he said in a 2016 interview with NBA writer David Aldridge, per Basketball Network’s Julian Eschenbach.

“I couldn’t believe the kid was even thinking about coming out. He was tall, he could run, and he could jump. But basketball (skills)? Had none,” Bird said, later adding, “I really felt sorry for the kid. I thought there’s no way in hell this kid will ever make it in this league.”

Suffice it to say, Bird was way off.

DeAndre Jordan reveals one of Nikola Jokic’s favorite songs

Former Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan, who won a championship in 2023, revealed one of Nikola Jokic’s favorite songs. Before Jokic became the triple-double king in 2024-25, he was jamming out to 50 Cent.

Jordan discussed it with FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

“Any time Nikola [Jokic] would request a song, if it’s not Serbian folk music, it is ‘Many Men’ by 50-Cent.”

Jokic and the Nuggets host the Suns on Friday.