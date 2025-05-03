As the Denver Nuggets prepare for a high-stakes Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team has released a minimal injury report. The Nuggets listed only one player — rookie center DaRon Holmes II — on the official report ahead of Saturday night's elimination game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, with the series tied 3-3.

Holmes, a 22-year-old 6-foot-10 center, remains sidelined as he recovers from a right Achilles tendon repair. He has yet to appear in a game for the Nuggets this season, including the ongoing first-round series. Holmes sustained the injury during the opening game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League last July, shortly after being drafted.

Originally selected No. 22 overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holmes was traded to Denver later that offseason. A standout at Dayton, Holmes was named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year as a junior after averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Despite his potential, the former college star has spent his rookie campaign in recovery, and the Nuggets have operated without his presence throughout the season.

With Holmes listed as out, the rest of Denver’s roster remains fully available heading into what could be the final game of the team’s 2024-25 campaign. The Nuggets will lean on their core rotation, including Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., as they try to secure a second-round berth.

Denver is coming off a 111-105 loss in Game 6 in Los Angeles, which forced the win-or-go-home Game 7 back at Ball Arena. The series has been closely contested, with both teams trading momentum over the past two weeks.

The winner of Saturday night’s matchup will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder posted an NBA-best 68-14 regular-season record and swept their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Led by MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City has had a full week of rest and will host Game 1 of the second-round series on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

For the Nuggets, entering Game 7 with a healthy and complete active roster gives head coach Michael Malone flexibility and continuity as Denver attempts to avoid a first-round exit.