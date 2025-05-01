The Denver Nuggets will try to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers when the two teams get together for Game 6 of their first-round series at the Intuit Dome on Thursday night. The good news for both the Nuggets and Clippers is the injury report is almost totally clean for both teams.

Nuggets big man Daron Holmes II is the only player listed for either team on the injury report. Holmes has been out with a torn Achilles since suffering the injury in Summer League, so both teams will effectively be operating with full-strength rosters.

Nuggets vs. Clippers series

After Game 3, it looked like LA was in complete control after going up 2-1 thanks to a 117-83 shellacking. Both Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook were dealing with injuries, and it looked like Denver might just run out of gas against a red-hot Clippers team.

The Nuggets have since turned the tide, propelled by Aaron Gordon's game-winning putback in Game 4 and Jamal Murray's masterclass in Game 5. And, as this Game 6 injury report shows, it seems as if the Porter and Westbrook injuries aren't much of a concern anymore.

But while Denver has wrestled back control of this series, we shouldn't count out LA. This is a Clippers team that ended the regular season winners of 18 of 21 games before winning the first two of three in this series. They still have plenty of high-level talent and an elite defense, even if that defense was ripped to shreds in Game 5.

LA will need to find its defensive chops again, and James Harden will have to muster up a big game. Harden put forth quite the dud in the pivotal Game 5, recording 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four turnovers. He took just nine shots and missed both of his 3-point attempts in 35 minutes of action. That kind of production won't cut it if the Clippers are going to force a Game 7 back in Denver.

Tip-off for Game 6 in LA is set for 10 p.m. ET.