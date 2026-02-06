The transition from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets has given Michael Porter Jr. plenty of time to reflect on his journey in the Mile High City. During a recent appearance on a popular basketball podcast, the sharpshooting forward shared a candid story about his early days in Denver and his shocking first impression of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

When the Nuggets drafted Michael Porter Jr. in 2018, he admitted that he did not follow the NBA closely. Instead, he focused on his own age group and college peers. This lack of professional context led to a hilariously incorrect evaluation of the team's hierarchy during his first training camp.

"I didn't think he was that good at first. I thought Mason Plumlee was better than Joker." — MPJ with an all-timer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VzKHbPYXhq — TheOldManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) February 5, 2026

“I didn't think he was that good at first, I thought Mason Plumlee was better than Joker at first.” Porter said candidly. However, veteran guard Monte Morris quickly pulled the rookie aside to set the record straight, “But I kept hearing, like Monte Morris told me, he was like, ‘Man you don't understand, Joker could score 50 every single night if he wanted to.' And so I didn't see it at first in training, I think he was just, you know Joker he can just pass and he doesn't have to try to dominate all the time.

The realization finally hit home once the regular season began. Porter Jr. witnessed firsthand how the center controlled the entire floor with his passing and basketball IQ. That same greatness was on full display this past Wednesday, even as the Nuggets fell in a double-overtime thriller to the New York Knicks.

Despite the 134-127 loss at Madison Square Garden, Nikola Jokic notched another massive triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Jamal Murray added 39 points in the effort, but the Nuggets couldn't withstand a 42-point explosion from New York guard Jalen Brunson.

Looking back, Porter Jr. understands that greatness does not always come in the most athletic package. While he now suits up for a different franchise, he will make sure not to make the same mistake in his new team.