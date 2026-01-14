Michael Porter Jr’s NBA journey keeps unfolding in unexpected ways, even when he finds himself back around familiar faces. During the Denver Nuggets’ 122-116 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the current Brooklyn Nets forward made a quiet appearance in the arena, watching his former team handle business from the stands.

The Nuggets moved on from Porter during the offseason, sending him to Brooklyn in a deal that brought Cam Johnson to Denver. Despite the change in scenery, Porter has stayed connected to the group he spent years with, even making time to attend a regular-season game on the road. The moment did not go unnoticed inside the building.

Fourth-year forward Peyton Watson spotted Porter in attendance and shared his appreciation after the game. “That’s my dog. I love that guy to death,” Watson said, smiling as he reflected on seeing his former teammate. Watson added that they exchanged a few words throughout the night, though the exact details blurred together once the game tipped off. “I black out when I’m out there. I just go with how I feel. I love the game so much,” Watson explained.

League trainer sends strong message about Porter’s future

Porter’s presence around the Nuggets highlights his loyalty, but his on-court growth in Brooklyn continues to drive the larger conversation. Renowned NBA trainer Chris Brickley recently offered high praise while discussing his ongoing work with the 27-year-old forward.

“BTS of some regular night work MPJ and I do in-season,” Brickley wrote. “My guy is single-handedly selling tickets for the Nets organization. If I’m a team at 27 years old, I’m building around him.”

Chris Brickley on Michael Porter Jr. “BTS of some regular night work MPJ and I do in-season. My guy is single handedly selling tickets for the Nets Organization. If I’f im a team at 27 yrs old, I’m building around him.” pic.twitter.com/RZRpW2ZnHY — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) January 14, 2026

The numbers support that confidence. Porter has averaged 25.9 points per game this season while adding 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He logs 33.1 minutes per night and shoots 49.1 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from three, and 83.8 percent at the free-throw line. His efficiency stands out even more with a 62.8 true shooting percentage.

As Porter balances appreciation for his past with momentum in Brooklyn, voices around the league continue to frame him as more than just a scorer. For the Nets, that belief could shape what comes next.