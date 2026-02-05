The Denver Nuggets may be playing at Madison Square Garden, but Nikola Jokic is having fun after a long absence. In the middle of a gritty Wednesday night battle against the New York Knicks, the three-time MVP reminded everyone why he’s the most dangerous passer in the world.

With just over nine minutes left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 61-58, Jokic caught the Knicks' defense napping with a highlight-reel dime that set social media on fire.

Nikola Jokic caught the defense off guard with a bullet pass 😲 pic.twitter.com/bCF6FqJRch — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 5, 2026

Operating near the high post, the “Joker” didn't even bother looking toward the basket. Instead, he fired a signature no-look bullet pass right through the heart of the New York interior. The ball found Peyton Watson wide open under the rim, and the young forward didn't waste the opportunity, rising up for a thunderous slam that silenced the “Mecca” of basketball.