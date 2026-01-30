Jan 30, 2026 at 12:03 AM ET

Michael Porter Jr. was back in a familiar place on Thursday as the Brooklyn Nets visited the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. It was his first return to Mile High City since the Nuggets traded him to the Nets in the offseason.

Porter spent his first six years in the NBA in Denver, helping the team win the championship in 2023.

Fans made sure to give MPJ a warm welcome, giving him a loud ovation when he was introduced before tip-off.

The Nuggets also played a video tribute for Porter, showing his memorable moments with the squad. The sweet-shooting forward acknowledged the thoughtful gesture and waved to the crowd.

Fans also recognized Porter, who's being linked to trade rumors, on social media.

“He deserves a standing ovation,” said @mohitolewis.

“What a beautiful, nice welcome he got,” added @augu_emeka.

“Never should have left,” posted @ajaybolt0.

“Fans respect former stars,” wrote @SelvaVerse.

“Nuggets believed in him, paid him, then realized their roster was too expensive, but nonetheless, they did some good things together,” commented @Coffee_n_ball.

Denver traded the 27-year-old Porter and a first-round pick in 2032 to Brooklyn in exchange for Cameron Johnson. Porter is playing at an All-Star level for the Nets, while Johnson has only played 28 games for the Nuggets due to injuries.

The Nets, however, lost to the Nuggets, 107-103, spoiling MPJ's return. Still, he was impressive, exploding for a game-high 38 points, including seven three-pointers. He also had 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Denver improved to 32-16, while Brooklyn fell to 12-34.