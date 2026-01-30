The Denver Nuggets have continued to find success even without Nikola Jokic, defeating the Brooklyn Nets, 107-103, at Ball Arena on Thursday. The win spoiled Michael Porter Jr.'s first return to Denver since being traded to Brooklyn in the offseason.

It was a seesaw affair in the fourth quarter, as the two teams exchanged leads. The Nets cut the lead to two, 105-103, with only 4.4 seconds left after Terance Mann sank three free throws after being fouled from beyond the arc.

The Nets intentionally fouled Jonas Valanciunas. The veteran center, however, drained both free throws to seal the win for the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray, who cost the game for the Nuggets at the free-throw line in their loss to the Detroit Pistons, 109-107, on Tuesday, had a perfect reaction to their win.

“We’ll just have him (Valanciunas) shoot (free throws) instead of me from now on,” said Murray, as quoted by The Denver Post's Bennett Durando.

Murray had the chance to win the game for Denver against Detroit or send it into overtime after he was also fouled from the three-point line with only 0.7 seconds remaining. He sank the first shot but missed the second attempt. He intentionally bricked the third charity, but the Nuggets could not tip it in.

Murray, who is having another stellar campaign, has a career clip of 87.1% from the free-throw line.

With the win over the Nets, the Nuggets improved to 32-16, including 13-9 at home.

Murray had a team-high 27 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He was 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Denver will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.