For the first time since their Christmas Day clash, the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will meet in the Footprint Center. Both teams enter the game with minor injury concerns, with the Nuggets listing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. on their initial report.

Both are questionable to play on the road. Here is everything we know about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.'s injury and playing status against the Suns.

Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Suns

Both Murray and Porter Jr. have been on the court for most of the year but are listed as questionable against the Suns. Luckily, neither injury appears to be serious. Murray is listed on the Nuggets' official report with a minor left knee issue, while Porter is dealing with hamstring tightness.

Murray is the bigger name to monitor after missing the team's last game. The star point guard did not play on Thursday against the Orlando Magic. However, his absence was likely due to injury management as the game was the second of a back-to-back.

Conversely, Porter is a new addition to the injury report. He has started all 52 games thus far and has been on fire lately, averaging 30 points and nine rebounds through the Nuggets' first four games of February. Porter is coming off three-consecutive 30-point games, leading the team in scoring in each outing.

If either Murray or Porter sit out against the Suns, their absence would be a noticeable loss for the semi-shorthanded Nuggets. Denver already lists Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson out, both of whom have not played in more than a week.

Both Murray and Porter have accepted different roles for the Nuggets at different portions of the season. Injuries to Westbrook and Aaron Gordon have shifted each player's role throughout the year. Gordon's recent absence forced Porter to shift down to power forward, while Westbrook's current hiatus gives Murray additional facilitating responsibility.