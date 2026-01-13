The Denver Nuggets are set to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Jamal Murray is among the Nuggets listed on the injury report for the game, however. So, is Murray playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Murray has dealt with some injury concerns this season. He is currently battling a left ankle sprain as well as an illness. The 28-year-old has appeared in 35 of the Nuggets' 39 overall games in 2025-26.

Here's everything we know about Jamal Murray's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Pelicans.

Jamal Murray's injury status vs. Pelicans

Murray is currently listed as questionable to play on the NBA injury report.

The veteran guard is averaging 25.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing. Murray has had to step up amid Nikola Jokic's injury absence. Denver is still sitting in third place in the Western Conference standings even with Jokic out. Murray is doing everything he can to lead the way.

As for the question of if Jamal Murray is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.

Nuggets' injury report

The Nuggets have a total of nine players listed on Tuesday's injury report.

Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain): Probable

Spencer Jones (left ankle inflammation/illness): Probable

Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain/illness): Questionable

Nikola Jokic (left knee bone bruise): Out

Tamar Bates (left foot surgery): Out

Christian Braun (left ankle sprain): Out

Cameron Johnson (right knee bone bruise): Out

Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain): Out

Curtis Jones (G League two-way): Out

Pelicans' injury report

The Pelicans have five players on the injury report.