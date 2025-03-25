As the Denver Nuggets try to make their way through a tough stretch of games, it appears Michael Porter Jr. has slipped into a noticeable shooting slump. Following a 129-119 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Jamal Murray was asked a question about Porter Jr's rough night. Murray didn't bat an eye, and showed his support for his teammate.

“Bro, he's one of the best shooters I've ever seen,” Murray said, partially cutting off the reporter who asked the question. “If he has an off night every now and then, like as a teammate I'm not thinking ‘aw man, I shouldn't give it to him.' If he's open, he's shooting it.”

Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets struggle in Nikola Jokic's absence

The Nuggets have been facing significant challenges during Nikola Jokic's absence, losing three of their last four games. With the team's best player sidelined due to an ankle impingement, the pressure has intensified on other key players like Porter Jr., to step up.

Since the All-Star break, Porter Jr's 3-point shooting percentage has plummeted to 30.3% over 18 games, which is a stark difference to his typically reliable shooting. But in the recent loss to the Bulls, he struggled mightily, shooting just 1-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 16 points.

With just nine games remaining in the regular season and the playoffs approaching, the Nuggets need Porter Jr. to find his rhythm and confidence again. There is also the possibility that a hamstring injury that caused him to miss three games before the All-Star break may be contributing to his current struggles.

Even during Porter Jr's rough patch, Murray has continued his unwavering support.

“It's not his fault, it just didn't go down tonight,” Murray continued. “I'm sure he'll come out next game and, you know, he'll make every shot or something like that. I don't think about him missing or making. I know what he's capable of.”

Porter Jr's next opportunity for redemption comes Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he and the Nuggets will look to get back in the win column. With the team currently tied in the loss column with the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, every game becomes crucial in determining their playoff seeding.