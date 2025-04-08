With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone. The decision came despite the franchise being seemingly in the mix to make its seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Although he helped build a championship-winning team in the 2022 season, Denver ultimately decided it was time to let Malone go. But there's still speculation about what led to the firing in the first place.

The latest batch of rumors suggest the Nuggets let the 53-year-old coach go to create a “jolt” for the team to make a serious playoff push, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Rumors also suggest there's been a feud brewing between Malone and former general manager Calvin Booth, who was also fired on Tuesday.

“Nuggets shockingly part ways with Michael Malone and Calvin Booth. With vibes low during [the] 4-game losing streak, ownership wanted to give a jolt to make a run. Sources say [a] ‘cold war' had been brewing between Malone and Booth. Change was likely coming anyways.”

With Malone out of the picture the Nuggets named lead assistant David Adelman the interim head coach. Youngmisuk reports that the franchise wants to have a “good look” at Adelman running the show, as he's been viewed as a head coaching candidate across the league in the upcoming cycle.

“Ownership will get a look at David Adelman now at the end of the regular season and what it hopes will be a postseason run. Adelman is a well-regarded coach who has been on other teams' radar for head coaching job.”

Although that may be true, the Nuggets' chances of winning the NBA Finals dropped. They're no longer viewed as one of the favorites to win a championship this season.

Malone ends his tenure with the Nuggets after serving as head coach since the 2015 season. He made his first playoff appearance as Denver's head coach in the 2018 season and helped the team win its first, and so far only, NBA title. He also ends his time in Denver as the most winningest coach in franchise history.