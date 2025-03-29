In an unexpected decision, the Memphis Grizzlies dismissed head coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday afternoon, parting ways with one of the NBA's most respected coaches just weeks before the playoffs. Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone weighed in on the surprising move.

“I was shocked. Shocking and odd at the same time. There’s gotta be something going on that I’m not privy to,” said Malone in a quote via Altitude TV’s Vic Lombardi.

The Grizzlies hold a 44-29 record, sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are just as close to second place as they are to seventh, positioning themselves for their fourth guaranteed playoff berth in five years. By any standard, this has been an impressive coaching performance.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, the team's most explosive player, has missed a third of the season, including their recent skid of four losses in five games. His availability has been inconsistent, with injuries to his back, shoulder, thigh, hip, knee, foot, and hamstring keeping him off the court.

Injuries have plagued the Grizzlies for years, yet Jenkins has consistently turned unproven talent into key contributors. He’s molded a roster that now features rookies Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells in the starting lineup while also overseeing the growth of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane into high-impact players.

Taylor Jenkins' time with the Memphis Grizzlies

From an outsider’s perspective, Jenkins has excelled in every facet of coaching. Even their last two postseason exits were largely due to Morant’s injuries. His absence for all but nine games last season resulted in a 27-55 record, a top-10 draft pick, and significant changes to the coaching staff.

Letting go of a coach with just nine games remaining before the playoffs is virtually unheard of in recent memory. The 44-29 Grizzlies, currently tied with the Lakers for the fourth and fifth seeds in the West, are heading into a crucial stretch, including a showdown with Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jenkins, the 2022 Coach of the Year runner-up, had the Grizzlies in position for another strong finish until their recent slump. Since the end of February, Memphis has gone 6-9, struggling on both ends of the floor.

However, injuries and roster moves played a significant role. Morant is sidelined with a hamstring issue, Brandon Clarke has been ruled out for the season once again, and the front office offloaded Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia in cost-cutting trades. Despite navigating these setbacks, Jenkins was the one shown the door.

Tuomas Iisalo, a Finnish coach and EuroCup Coach of the Year, steps in as the interim head coach. Hired in July, he has quickly earned respect across the league. Now, he takes on the challenge of leading the Grizzlies through a pivotal stretch of the season.

Jenkins instantly becomes one of the most sought-after coaches available this summer, as teams prepare for inevitable coaching changes. Unlike Memphis, however, most franchises will wait until the season concludes before making such moves.