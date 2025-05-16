Michael Porter Jr. provided an update on his shoulder injury after the Denver Nuggets' 119-107 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

In 29 minutes of action, Porter finished with a stat line of 10 points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block. He shot 4-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Porter has been fighting through the injury since the Nuggets' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. It has significantly reduced his high-level production as Denver adjusts throughout their series against the Thunder.

Porter explained his current condition after the game, per team reporter Rachel Strand. What he said provided a key indication on how his overall production will vary as he deals with the injury.

“MPJ says he's not as confident in his shot as he wants to be because of the shoulder injury he's dealing with. Says he hasn't been in the weight room since his injury and he's usually a daily weight room guy,” Strand tweeted.

What's next for Michael Porter Jr, Nuggets

Even though Michael Porter Jr. won't be fully healthy until he gets significant time to heal the injury, he will continue to help the Nuggets in their playoff run.

Five players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf in the Game 6 win, including Porter. Nikola Jokic led the way with 29 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-14 overall, including 1-of-3 from downtown, and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Jamal Murray came next with 25 points and eight rebounds, Christian Braun put up 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Julian Strawther provided 15 points.

As a result, the Nuggets have the opportunity to return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2023 and their third since 2020. Denver's playoff experience, especially in Game 7s, will be crucial as they seek to continue their playoff run this year.

The Nuggets will be on the road when they face the Thunder in a critical Game 7. The contest will take place on May 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.