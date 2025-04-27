The Denver Nuggets didn't have all hands on deck, but still won Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon might have led the way for the team, but Michael Porter Jr. might be the MVP of the game. The Denver forward fought through serious pain to play in the game.

Porter Jr. was nursing a sprained left shoulder he suffered in Game 3 in the days preceding Game 4. While it wouldn't have been a surprise to see him sit the game out to recover, the 6-foot-10 forward suited up. After the game ended, he confronted the pain in a humorous moment with the Nuggets' staff, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

“…who wants to help me take off this jersey?” asked Porter Jr. to staffers after the game.

Porter Jr. had his left shoulder heavily wrapped for the game, but it didn't slow him down. He chipped in 17 points on efficient shooting in 42 minutes. Gordon and Jokic made bigger plays throughout the game, but Porter Jr. picked up Jamal Murray's offensive slack.

His impact on the game as a secondary offensive option tipped the scales in Denver's favor. Additionally, his physical presence helped the Nuggets when things got physical in the game.

Porter Jr. played hard in Game 4, but the scene in the locker room is a reason for concern. Both teams have two days of rest before Game 5, but Porter Jr. will spend most of it recovering. His status for the game is undecided. However, if the swelling doesn't go down, David Adelman might have to sit him for the pivotal game.

In whatever capacity, Porter Jr. is an important piece of the Denver Nuggets' postseason attack. Without him, they need an all-time performance from Jokic to come within one game of advancing to the second round, where the Oklahoma City Thunder await.