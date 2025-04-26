After Russell Westbrook landed on the Denver Nuggets' injury report, his official status came in, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The point guard has been ruled out with a foot injury against the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of Game 4.

During the series, Westbrook has been a catalyst. His experience, as well as intensity, is ideal for the Nuggets. Not to mention, he's playing his former team, so there's even more motivation.

However, the Clippers took a 2-1 series lead on Thursday after a masterful performance by Kawhi Leonard. So, losing Westbrook is a true blow for a team that's reeling.

Although Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have been performing well, the others haven't. Furthermore, the Nuggets' lackluster defense is catching up to them.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have had one of the top offenses since the All-Star break. Their 3-point percentage, as well as overall field goal percentage has been impressive.

That's a recipe for disaster for the Nuggets, considering they've allowed the fifth-most points per game. While it doesn't necessarily pertain to Westbrook, losing him means a valuable depth piece is gone.

Can the Nuggets win without Russell Westbrook vs the Clippers

It could happen, but it might take a lot. It appears that Leonard has been on a tear since the playoffs began. The Nuggets' lack of defense doesn't help, but the former NBA Finals MVP is getting to his spots with ease.

Even if Westbrook was matched on him, Leonard can still knock down those shots. Simultaneously, he can pinpoint Leonard's moves and tendencies better than anyone on the team.

Majority of the Clippers' core are still together, even when Westbrook was there. He has the insight on how the team runs the offense and defense.

Either way, Westbrook's absence won't even be from a mental sense. It will be a statistical one as well. Off the bench, he posted double figures in points in the first two games.

However, in Game 3, he only posted three points in nine minutes. While the game itself was a blowout, Westbrook's foot injury was starting to flare up.

At the end of the day, the old saying goes, “next man mentality.” However, the Nuggets will need superstar performances from their superstars to prevent a 3-1 deficit.

If that's the case, it'll be a tough hold to get out of, regardless of whether or not Westbrook will play in Game 5 or not. Either way, their backs are against the wall.