It hasn't been easy for Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets since their championship run in 2023.

The Nuggets were unable to return to the NBA Finals after losing in Game 7 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semifinals of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. And this year, they went through significant change near the end of the regular season with the organization firing head coach Michael Malone.

Porter Jr. reflected on what his team went through since the Finals run. He noted that they lacked a struggle that year, which is something he feels they have had since.

“That playoffs that we won that championship, there wasn’t that much of a struggle throughout the playoffs,” Porter Jr. said.

(via @DNVR_Nuggets)pic.twitter.com/8IpVQqnV5P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. would be correct in his assessment, especially with the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets being one of the best squads in recent memory.

Aside from the star core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Porter Jr. himself, they also had a strong supporting cast. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and Christian Braun highlighted the key role players, making crucial plays on both sides of the ball that helped the team win their first title in franchise history.

However, Caldwell-Pope, Brown and Green have since departed, leaving key holes that the Nuggets have yet to replace. While they still have the star talent to make a deep run, they still have questions on if the bench can be consistent throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Denver finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, securing the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings. They will look to make a deep playoff run after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semis last year.

The Nuggets will prepare to begin their series against the Clippers at home. Game 1 will take place on April 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET.