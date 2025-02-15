Nikola Jokic is no stranger to the NBA All-Star stage, but this year’s event in San Francisco feels different for the Denver Nuggets’ star center. As the seven-time All-Star prepares for Sunday’s game, he acknowledged that the absence of close friend Luka Doncic made the experience unusual.

During NBA All-Star Media Day on Saturday, The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis asked Jokic about the recent trade that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, a move that sent shockwaves throughout the league.

“I kind of think both teams win. I think Luka is a generational player, a generational talent. Luka is somebody we haven’t seen before, who’s affecting the game in so many levels, so many possessions,” Jokic said. “He was building something there. I think he was hurt – but I think it’s good because then people will maybe, and players take it more seriously. I think as a trade it’s not such a big thing but if you traded someone like that – it kinda becomes a little bit of a big thing and maybe players will be more serious about it.”

Nikola Jokic reflects on Luka Doncic's absence from All-Star weekend

Doncic had been a staple at All-Star Weekend since 2020, earning five consecutive selections before this season. However, his extended absence due to injury before the trade and his subsequent transition to the Lakers kept him out of this year’s event. When asked if it felt strange not having Doncic around, Jokic admitted the difference.

“It’s weird because we always have a good night before the game,” he said.

Jokic will take the court Sunday as part of Charles Barkley’s team, Chuck’s Global Stars, alongside MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie standout Victor Wembanyama. They will compete in the first semifinal game against Kenny Smith’s team, Kenny’s Young Stars, featuring Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and Cade Cunningham. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

While Jokic remains focused on his own All-Star appearance, the absence of Doncic marks a noticeable shift in the event’s usual dynamics. The two have shared a strong bond on and off the court, with their chemistry evident in past All-Star games. Now that Doncic is adjusting to his new role in Los Angeles, he and Jokic will interact during regular-season and potential playoff matchups instead of their usual All-Star camaraderie.