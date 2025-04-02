The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets saved the best game of their 2024-25 NBA regular season series for last, as the Northwest Division rivals authored a memorable encounter Tuesday night in Mile High City.

Tuesday's meeting between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets needed more than four quarters to get settled. One overtime wasn't even enough, as the contest spilled over into a second overtime before concluding in epic fashion.

With the Timberwolves inbounding the ball and the Nuggets up by a point with only 17.7 points left in the second overtime, Westbrook stole the leather and raced downcourt, looking like he was about to seal the victory for Denver.

Westbrook, however, missed a layup on a 2-on-1 fastbreak. Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker got the rebound, as Minnesota went on a counter-attack. Anthony Edwards then tried to drive down the lane before kicking the ball to Alexander-Walker.

Westbrook chased Alexander-Walker but fouled the Timberwolves guard in the act of shooting. After a lengthy review by the referees, Alexander-Walker was given three attempts from the foul line with just under a second left on the game clock. Alexander-Walker drained his first two attempts before intentionally missing the last one, as the Timberwolves eked out a mesmerizing 140-139 victory.

The final sequence in the 2nd OT is absolute CINEMA 🙌pic.twitter.com/ANNf40DJUL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, people online had a lot to say about what they just witnessed, particularly about how the game unfolded down the stretch in the second overtime.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game rn pic.twitter.com/W9nOaci9gJ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“An absolutely insane ending between the Timberwolves and Nuggets. You have to see this to believe it. Please, basketball gods, give us a playoff series between these two teams,” shared John Fanta of NBC Sports.

“Best game I’ve done all season!!! Wow,” former NBA player Greg Anthony shared.

From another social media user on X (formerly Twitter): “I pray we somehow get Timberwolves Nuggets in the Playoffs again”

Another said: “Nuggets-Timberwolves vs the last month of basketball we’ve watched is proof it’s always NBA > college basketball”

With their win, the Timberwolves successfully swept the Nuggets in the regular season, 4-0. For the Nuggets, their loss wasted the incredible individual performance of Nikola Jokic, who scored 61 points on 18-for-29 shooting from the field with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.