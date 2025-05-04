Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the next round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs after winning Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

As a result, they reached the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight year. They look to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since their title run in 2023, making this series win a step in progress for their goals.

Jokic reflected on the team's win after the game. The NBA on TNT crew asked him about how Denver looks going against the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round, which he had plenty to say about.

“They're definitely a very scary team on both ends, they're really playing by pushing the pace they're playing. They're trying to attack your back and, like, trying to attack him your position and everything. What they do is really hard, like, kind of full speed, but hopefully we can match them and succeed,” Jokic said.

What's next for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Nikola Jokic seeks to make the NBA Finals for the second time in his remarkable NBA career. Helping the Nuggets win Game 7 in the dominant fashion they did is a solid example of that.

Six players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf. Aaron Gordon led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and four rebounds. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Christian Braun came next with 21 points and five rebounds as Jokic, Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray scored 16 points each. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. provided 15 points and six rebounds.

He will now look forward to an intriguing series matchup against the Thunder. They boast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the heart of their offense who, like Jokic, is in the MVP conversation. May the best player in this series win.

The Nuggets will have a short rest before facing the Thunder, being on the road. Game 1 will take place on May 5.