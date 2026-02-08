On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets continued their winning ways with a comfortable road win over the Chicago Bulls. While things were looking dicey entering the final frame, the Nuggets were able to outscore the Bulls by 23 points in the fourth quarter to emerge with the victory.

It was a monster game for Nikola Jokic, who recorded a triple double of 22 points, to go along with 17 assists and 14 rebounds, passing Oscar Robertson for the second-most triple doubles of all time in the process.

After the game, Jokic gave his blunt reaction to the news.

“I think that's the right way to play basketball, and hopefully I'm going to continue to play like that,” said Jokic, per Katy Winge of AltitudeTV on X, formerly Twitter.

Jokic now has 182 triple doubles for his career, and trails only former Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook for the most all-time with 207.

Jokic recently returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for several weeks and has wasted no time in getting back into MVP form. While Denver recently lost both Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon to hamstring injuries, they have gotten back both Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson, which should allow them to stay afloat even as the injury concerns continue to pile up.

Of course, having the undisputed best player on Earth in Jokic will certainly help with that effort, and it's not off the table that Jokic could challenge Westbrook for the number one spot in NBA history in terms of triple doubles as soon as this season, or perhaps early into next year.

The Nuggets currently sit at 34-19 and stayed quiet at the trade deadline, opting to press forward with the team they have now.

In any case, the Nuggets will next hit the floor on Monday evening for a home game against James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers.