On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Denver Nuggets 136-120 at home. It was their fourth consecutive loss and their first game at home following the seven trades they made this past week.

Certainly, the Bulls are adjusting to this new dynamic. One of those players is second-year guard Matas Buzelis. After the game, head coach Billy Donovan made it clear that Buzelis is still coming to terms with the loss of his former teammates. Those include Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Jevon Carter, Julian Phillips, and Dalen Terry.

“I still think he's processing those guys that he probably looks at as being helpful to him as a rookie and being helpful to him in his second year,” Donovan said. “As much as he understands the business side of it, I still think it's different for him, and he's still processing some of that stuff.”

“I think it speaks to the relationship he's had with all those guys.”

Billy Donovan speaks to how Matas Buzelis is adjusting to losing his teammates following the trades and the Bulls losing to the Nuggets 136-120 pic.twitter.com/s5bkk4jXOr — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) February 8, 2026

In the end, Buzelis finished the game with a team-high 21 points. He also came away with 8 defensive rebounds and four 3-pointers. This year, Buzelis is averaging 15.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Altogether, he has played in 52 games.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are now 24-29. Four of the newbies scored in double figures. Collin Sexton, who played in his first game, led the way with 17 points and four assists. Anfernee Simons finished with 15 points and six assists. Guerschon Yabusele came away with 12 points and four 3-pointers. Nick Richards finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Ivey had 10 points and six rebounds.

Rob Dillingham scored his first basket as a Bull and finished with 9 points.