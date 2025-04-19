Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has always seemed like a pretty cool guy, free of any ego and just a fun-loving player to be around. That perception was only exemplified by a recent interaction with a young fan. Following a viral video, the young fan was treated to a Nuggets game where he got to meet his favorite player in Nikola Jokic.

In the video, the young fan is posed a question as to whether he would rather have $1000 in cash or a mystery shoe box. The fan picks the shoe box and is astonished to learn that the box contained a pair of Nikola Jokic’s newest shoe.

The video doesn’t end there. The adorable young fan is given another box that contains tickets to a Nuggets game and the chance to meet his favorite player in Jokic. In another heart-warming moment, the young child gives the $1000 in cash to his mother.

Before going to the game, the young boy, named Calil, was able to give away pairs of Jokic’s new shoe to other children. At the game, Calil finally meets his idol and explains to Jokic how he’s the Nuggets star’s No. 1 fan. Jokic signs a pair of the boy’s shoes, gives him a hug, and tells him, “we kind of look alike, not gonna lie.”

It was definitely a day to remember for Calil, and certainly cemented Jokic in the place of NBA fans’ hearts.

In the meantime, Jokic and the Nuggets are preparing for their opening round series of the NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers. Amid the Nuggets being overlooked a bit, there’s still a belief from the team that they are capable of playoff success.

The Nuggets had a tumultuous end to the regular season, culminating in both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth being fired. Nevertheless, they were able to secure a top four seed in the Western Conference and earn homecourt advantage for at least the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.