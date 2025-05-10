Throughout his NBA career, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has garnered the nickname, the ‘Joker.’ With the Nuggets set to tip-off Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, their star arrived at the arena dressed appropriately as the Nuggets look to take another early lead in the series.

Nikola Jokic showed up to Game 3 between the Nuggets and the Thunder dressed in a suit reminiscent of the Joker. Jokic’s choice of wardrobe already had fans on social media wondering what kind of horror potentially awaits the Thunder in Game 3.

Through the early portion of this series, Jokic has already been a nightmare for the Thunder to deal with. In Game 1, Jokic terrorized the Thunder for 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocked shots. He was 15-of-29 from the field and got to the free-throw line 13 times.

In Game 2, even though it was a blowout win for the Thunder, Jokic still dropped 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one blocked shot. That stat line is obviously under Jokic’s standard, but that would be a pretty solid stat line ordinarily for an NBA player.

The NBA’s MVP Award winner has not yet been announced, but Jokic is once again in the running. A 2025 win would be his fourth MVP Award. Jokic has won the award in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Through nine playoff games this season, Jokic has been averaging 25.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 49.1% shooting from the field, 43.9% shooting from the 3-point line and 70.9% shooting from the free-throw line.

The 2023 NBA Finals MVP, Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA. The No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokic did not make his NBA debut until the 2015-16 season. He has without a doubt outplayed his draft position and in a hypothetical re-draft of 2014, would be the No. 1 pick easily.