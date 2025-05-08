Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic watched his veteran teammate, Russell Westbrook, receive a standing ovation at the Paycom Center in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He received a very different reception in Game 2. After Westbrook assisted Aaron Gordon's game-winning shot in the Nuggets' 121-119 win in Game 1, Thunder fans didn't forget two days later.

At the risk of facing a 2-0 hole, Thunder fans didn't take any chances and booed Westbrook in Wednesday's 149-106 blowout win. After the loss, a reporter asked Jokic about his opinion on the way Westbrook was treated at the Paycom Center.

“I don't know. That's their problem,” Jokic said. “I really don't know what to say.”

Jokic seemed taken aback by the question. After fouling out in the third quarter with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in Wednesday's loss, it was probably the furthest thing on Jokic's mind during his postgame media availability. Westbrook's 19 points and five assists led the Nuggets' bench.

After Monday's comeback win, where the Nuggets trailed by 14 points in the second half, Gordon shouted out Russell Westbrook for making the pass in transition before the game clock expired.

“The right play is the open man. Russ makes the right play a lot of times,” Gordon said. “I saw the paint was clogged. I thought that was the best look that we're going to get.”

After Thunder forward Chet Holmgren missed two free throws, the Nuggets got the ball up the floor in under eight seconds for Gordon to connect on a corner three that gave Denver a 1-0 lead before Wednesday's loss.

Nikola Jokic doesn't hold back after Nuggets' loss in Game 2

Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic expressed frustration after losing Game 2 to the Thunder in a blowout fashion. He credited the Western Conference-leading team for its domination as the better squad in Wednesday's matchup. Jokic didn't hold back during his postgame media availability.

Jokic discussed how the Thunder beat the Nuggets in different aspects of the game, per Denver Sports 104.3's Jake Shapiro.

“Basically, it was one team playing tonight. Even the turnovers, misses — they were aggressive,” Jokic said. “They were rebounding the ball. They were just better. They were much, much better than us today, and that’s why the score was so bad.”

The Nuggets will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Thunder for Game 3 on Friday.