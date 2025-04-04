Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have injury statuses going into the Denver Nuggets' game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets submitted their report to the NBA in an early manner, showing seven players to carry statuses for the upcoming contest. On the other hand, Golden State has yet to submit their report.

Jokic has a probable status for the game, dealing with a left ankle impingement. He rested in the team's previous game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday following a historic 61-point triple-double against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Unlike his co-star, Murray is questionable for the matchup. He has inflammation in his right hamstring, which has kept him out the Nuggets' last three games.

Nuggets' injury report after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

Aside from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, five players remain on the Nuggets' injury report.

Like the former, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are probable for the matchup against the Warriors. Both players rested on Wednesday as Gordon is managing a right calf injury while Braun is dealing with a left foot strain.

Players carrying questionable statuses like Murray include Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther. Watson is nursing inflammation in his right knee while Strawther has a left knee sprain. DaRon Holmes III is the only player who is out, repairing his right Achilles tendon.

Denver has a 47-30 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Houston Rockets, competing for the second seed in the playoff bracket.

Following Friday's game against the Warriors, the Nuggets will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Indiana Pacers on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET.