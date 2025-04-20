Much of the noise coming into the highly-anticipated first round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers was that the Clippers had the better team, but the Nuggets still have the best player on the court.

That was on display in Saturday's epic Game 1, won by the Nuggets 112-110 in overtime in front of a raucous Denver crowd. The Clippers got contributions from plenty of players during the game, but Jokic's brilliance helped the Nuggets get the win.

One of the funnier moments from Saturday's contest came late in the game. Jokic likes to get the ball from the official quickly when it goes out of bounds to the Nuggets in order to inbound the ball as fast as possible. Former ESPN broadcaster and current Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy didn't want Jokic to get the advantage, so the two struggled over the ball for a few seconds.

JVG having a moment in April with Alonzo Mourning and Nikola Jokic 27 years apart is kind of funny. pic.twitter.com/uQtBEagBW0 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 19, 2025

Jokic was understandably frustrated with the moment, and he sounded off on it after the game via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

“I think definitely it's not supposed to happen,” Jokic said, per Shelburne. “The NBA wants to make a quick speed game. Inbound the ball quicker … that's what they emphasized when they came before the season. They said sometimes when I take my shoes and this and that, I can steal a couple seconds, and they said I cannot do that anymore. But seems like they can do it.”

Jokic ended up with the last laugh in the end as the Nuggets made just a few more plays than the Clippers did in the end.

This isn't the first time that Jokic has gotten into a spat with an opposing staffer in the playoffs over the ball. During the second round in 2023, Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia also fought over the basketball and sparked plenty of discussion around the league.

During the regular season this year, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault tried to stop Jokic from inbounding the ball so quickly by permanently keeping a sub at the scorer's table but opting not to put him into the game.

It's clear that Nuggets opponents are trying anything they can to slow Jokic down and limit the advantages that he can create with his basketball IQ. We'll see if Van Gundy and the Clippers have any more tricks up their sleeve for him over the next few weeks.