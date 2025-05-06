The Denver Nuggets came away with a surprising 121-119 win on the road over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. During the game, Thunder fans were heard chanting “free throw merchant” at Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, and he had a funny response to those chants when asked about them in his press conference.

“To be honest, I didn't hear them. But that is pretty funny,” Nikola Jokic said in a video posted on r/NBA by u/jonsnowKITN.

The Nuggets star was dominant, scoring 42 points on 15-29 from the field while grabbing 22 rebounds as well. Jokic got to the free throw line 13 times and made 10 of those attempts. There were other contributors in the Nuggets' win on the road against the Thunder to take a 1-0 series lead, but Jokic was the most important part, as he usually is.

Aaron Gordon showed up as well, scoring 22 points, including the game winner, on 7-15 shooting with 13 rebounds as well. Jamal Murray scored 21 points on 6-16 shooting with six rebounds and six assists. Off the bench, Russell Westbrook scored 18 points on 7-13 shooting as well. Christian Braun was the last Nugget to score in the double figures with 11 points, and he also grabbed 13 rebounds.

The rebounding loomed large, as the Nuggets outrebounded the Thunder 63-43. It will take efforts like that to come out on top in this seven-game series. The Thunder were the most dominant team in the regular season in the NBA, and they will undoubtedly still be a tough out, even though the Nuggets did take a 1-0 series lead.

The Nuggets will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday. Regardless of the outcome of Game 2, the Nuggets have accomplished their goal of stealing home-court advantage by winning one of the first two. This will mean that Games 3 and 4 in Denver will likely have a lot more meaning for both teams.