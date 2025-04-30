Russell Westbrook looms as perhaps the biggest X-factor on either side of the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers' first-round matchup. And after missing Game 4 with a foot injury, Westbrook came back with a vengeance in his return to the active lineup for Game 5. In just 25 minutes off the bench, Westbrook scored 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field and 3-6 from deep, with 16 of those points coming in the first half as he proved to be a major difference-maker for the Nuggets in their 131-115 win that gave them a 3-2 series lead.

The defensive game plan for the Clippers is clear; whenever Westbrook is on the floor, the strategy is to dare him to shoot the ball. But the Nuggets veteran owed it to the competitive nature of the series for bringing out the best in him — a stark contrast to the way he performed in last year's playoffs.

“[Talking to the opposition is] fun, I live for that. I grew up playing that way. I live for the competitive nature of the game and I'll be ready to go next game,” Westbrook said with a huge smile on his face during his postgame interview with Katy Winge of Altitude Sports.

Westbrook truly relishes the extracurriculars that come with the game of basketball. In Game 5, he and Bogdan Bogdanovic even got into a bit of a heated shouting match, with the officials then deciding to call a technical foul on both of them.

But it's clear that Westbrook is playing with a ton of confidence, and games like these show why the Nuggets decided to take a risk this past offseason and pick him up. He is never afraid of the moment, and in Game 5, it's safe to say that Denver may not have built a huge lead in the first half if it weren't for his contributions.

Russell Westbrook gets new lease in life with the Nuggets

During last year's playoffs, Russell Westbrook was horrendous. There are no ifs or buts about that. He shot 26 percent from the field and was a net negative for the Clippers in their six-game first-round series defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. But Westbrook has already swung two games in the Nuggets' favor during this series with his hustle, timely shot-making and competitive spirit.

No Nuggets fan will forget soon how Westbrook thrived in the chaos that was Game 1; Westbrook made his mark on the boards, made a few timely corner threes, and deflected the ball off of James Harden to seal the victory. His scoring efficiency may come and go, but one thing's for sure, he will never give up and always give it his all for the Nuggets, especially when they're one win away from eliminating the Clippers.