Russell Westbrook shared a heartwarming moment with one of his longtime fans, Taehyun Kim, following the Denver Nuggets’ 116-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. After the game, Westbrook gifted Kim his game-worn jersey, capping off a special night for the fan who traveled over 6,000 miles from South Korea to see him play at Ball Arena.

Kim was interviewed during the game by Nuggets color commentator Scott Hastings, who asked how he became a fan of the former MVP.

“Ten years ago I watched him as an OKC fan at the time to see his play – to see the triple-double,” Kim said. “He played incredible… very unbelievable.”

Hastings jokingly pointed out that Nuggets star Nikola Jokic frequently records triple-doubles as well, prompting Kim to respond, “That’s why Jokic is my second favorite.”

Russell Westbrook delivers standout performance in Nuggets' comeback win vs. Kings

Westbrook made the experience even more memorable for Kim with a standout performance. The veteran guard led the Nuggets with a team-high 25 points on efficient shooting while adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. His contributions played a key role in Denver’s comeback effort after trailing by as many as 14 points. Westbrook sparked the rally by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter and later drilled a crucial three-pointer to give the Nuggets a six-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, helping seal the victory.

Now in his first season with the Nuggets, Westbrook has embraced his role as a key playmaker in the starting lineup, making 29 starts. He is averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 assists, five rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc across 55 games.

Denver’s win improved its record to 40-22, positioning the team as the third seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (39-21). The Nuggets will look to carry their momentum into their next game as they wrap up a two-game homestand against the Phoenix Suns (29-33) on ESPN Friday night.