The Denver Nuggets missed a golden opportunity to get to a 2-0 series lead in their first-round matchup versus Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Denver ended up absorbing a 105-102 loss at their home, Ball Arena, but the result could have been a different and more favorable one for the home team, had it not for a turnover made late in regulation by forward Michael Porter Jr.

After collecting a rebound off a rare miss from Leonard, Porter appeared to attempt to pass the ball to teammate Aaron Gordon but ended up fumbling the leather. While he was on the floor trying to recover possession, Porter hurt his shoulder, as Clippers guard Norman Powell turned Denver's turnover into a made bucket from behind the arc that gave Los Angeles a three-point lead with 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Porter later admitted his mistake.

“I made a stupid play after I got the rebound and tried to make up for it, and somebody landed on my shoulder,” Porter said after the game (h/t Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports). “I never felt anything like this in my shoulder. But it’s good, though. It’s just a joint sprain, so it’s nothing too serious. So hopefully I can do what I can to heal it up.”

For what it's worth, it appears that Porter isn't seriously concerned about the shoulder he banged up in Game 2.

“I never felt a pain like this in my shoulder area. I’ve had, like, rolled ankles, so I know what I can play through with that. I’ve never had this. But luckily, it’s on my left side, and then my right side,” the former Missouri Tigers star shared.

The loss to the Clippers wasted a huge bounce-back performance by Porter from a poor showing in the series opener. After scoring just three points on 1-for-4 shooting in Game 1, the 26-year-old Porter had a total of 15 points and 15 rebounds with an assist and a steal while shooting 6-for-11 from the field in Game 2.

Porter's big double-double also came after Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic dropped a harsh take about being locked in during high-stakes games.

Hopefully for the Nuggets, Porter will be healthy and ready for Game 3 in Inglewood on Thursday, when they try to take the series lead back.