Many legends have great origin stories that underscore the extensive ground they have covered in their long and grueling journey to greatness. Nikola Jokic is no exception, but his humble beginnings come with a unique and spicy twist. The Denver Nuggets took the Serbian center with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and the selection was first announced during a Taco Bell commercial that featured the new Quesarito.

Players who come off the board during an advertisement often become afterthoughts, as is frequently the case with second-rounders. Jokic has forced people to completely rethink how they view NBA Draft breaks, however, as he has crafted a Hall of Fame career that includes an NBA Finals MVP trophy, three regular season MVP Awards, five All-NBA First-Team selections and 180 triple-doubles.

The man who was supposed to be the second-best big man on his own team (Jusuf Nurkic was a first-round pick in the same draft) is now one of the top-eight talents to ever man the low-post area. He is an absolute juggernaut whose ascension will always be linked to a major fast-food chain. Jokic previously joked that he had never eaten anything from Taco Bell as a form of protest, but on Friday, he experienced a long-awaited, full-circle moment.

The seven-time All-Star was caught on video biting into a Quesarito, which recently made its grand return, via the Legion Hoops X account. He simply shrugged his shoulders and continued eating. Never change, Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokić has finally tried the Quesarito, yes, the same one from the commercial when his name was called This is iconic 😭 @tacobell pic.twitter.com/MXILgGpHNW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 16, 2026

The face of the Nuggets is recovering from a hyperextended knee, an injury that was initially feared to be more serious. Denver has done a splendid job in his absence, earning a 6-3 record since Jokic was sidelined. The biggest knock on this team has been how it performs without its best player, but a dialed-in Jamal Murray, active offseason and emerging Peyton Watson has paid enormous dividends this season.

Now, Denver could be one of the deepest squads in the league. Though, its ceiling will of course be tied to Jokic's productivity. He is the Nuggets' offensive engine, and right now, he is using Taco Bell as his source of fuel. Perhaps an endorsement deal is on the horizon.