The Denver Nuggets are lucky to have Nikola Jokic on the team. Jokic has blossomed into one of the best players in the NBA during his 10 years in the pros. After all this time, he never forgot one moment from draft night during the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Nuggets released a hilarious video looking back at the 2014 NBA Draft. Denver selected Nikola Jokic with the 41st pick in the draft.

In the video, which shows the telecast of the 2014 NBA Draft, it is clear that Denver's selection of Jokic takes place during a commercial break. The ticker at the bottom of the screen shows the Nuggets selecting Jokic, but the main screen shows a commercial for Taco Bell.

Jokic poked fun at the moment in the video released by the Nuggets.

“I think I've never had Taco Bell just because of that,” Jokic joked.

Obviously the joke here is that Jokic's special moment was treated disrespectfully because it happened during a commercial break. This is a common phenomenon in most professional sports. The first round of the draft is given a lot of attention, but the later-round picks aren't given as much attention.

It is hard to blame the NBA here, but it is hilarious nonetheless because of how successful Jokic has become. Some have even argued that Jokic is the greatest NBA draft steal of all time.

Looking back at Nikola Jokic's rise to becoming one of the NBA's best players

It feels weird looking all the way back to 2014 before Nikola Jokic had established himself as a superstar in the NBA.

Jokic spent the 2014-15 season playing overseas with Mega Basketball in the Adriatic Basketball Association. He then entered the NBA during the 2015-16 season.

Jokic did not waste much time establishing himself as a force with the Nuggets once he arrived in town.

Jokic put up 9.9 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game during the 2015-16 season, where he averaged only 21.7 minutes. He immediately earned more minutes during the 2016-17 season and became an important piece on the team.

By the time the 2020 season came along, Jokic had arrived and was averaging 26.4 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game. Jokic has not slowed down ever since.

Jokic has only won one championship with the Nuggets, defeating the Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Thankfully the future is bright for the Nuggets with Jokic on the squad. Nuggets fans are hopeful that they'll win more championships during Jokic's historic career.