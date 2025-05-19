David Adelman had nothing to feel but pride for the Denver Nuggets despite their Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

Adelman navigated the Nuggets through a difficult situation, becoming their interim head coach after the franchise fired Michael Malone with four regular-season games remaining. He helped them end the season strong and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round after seven games.

They even pushed a Thunder squad that won 68 games to seven games in the series before running out of gas in the end. Adelman reflected on the team's resilience after the game, praising them for sticking together since that time of hardship.

“This is the one moment we had together… it's crushing and it's gonna take a while to get over that,” Adelman said. “I’m so proud of these guys to get this to seven.”

What lies ahead for David Adelman, Nuggets

David Adelman certainly rose his stock as a head coach in the league, leading the Nuggets to a second-round finish in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Adelman will have plenty of moments to look back on after coaching the Nuggets for 18 total games throughout the 2024-25 season, 14 of them in the postseason. His long-term status with the franchise will be worth for fans to keep an eye on throughout the offseason.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf in the Game 7 loss. Nikola Jokic led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. Christian Braun came next with 19 points and four rebounds, while Jamal Murray had 13 points and three steals. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon provided eight points and 11 rebounds.

With the loss, this marks the Nuggets' second consecutive exit in the West Semis. It has been a while since Denver reached the mountaintop of NBA glory in 2023. And they have some areas to address in the offseason, especially when it comes to improving their supporting cast and contract situations with their star players.